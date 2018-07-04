Nyantakyi is not a criminal – Kofi Manu

Vice Chairman of the defunct Ghana Football Association (GFA) Player Status Committee, Kofi Manu has said that it would be unfair for Ghanaians describe the former boss of the country’s football body GFA Kwesi Nyantakyi, as a criminal.

In an interview with Accra-based Happy FM, Mr Manu said that, “Why will you condemn Kwesi Nyantakyi as criminal when he has not been taken to court and proven guilty?"

He confessed that he took money from the renowned investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas as capture in the incriminating video titled ‘#Number12’.

"I took the money from Anas but I returned it after someone from the GFA gave me hint the following day. If I had wanted to be rich, I would have enriched myself in Cameroon."

Kofi Manu stated that he does not have the resource to seek legal redress though the content in the exposé misrepresented what happened.

"I won't take Anas to court. I don’t have money; I have no evidence that I returned the money to Anas and Acquah because i didn't know i was being filmed. I accepted the money with clean conscience"

"What crime has been committed at the GFA secretariat to be labeled as a crime scene?"

"Why is government being unfair to the GFA? Is it because its football? Why is the government not taking steps to dissolve the Electoral Commission too?"

Kofi Manu was captured in the Anas #Number12 expose receiving sums of money to compromise in discharging his duties.

He alleged that Anas tried to set him up twice with bribes but he failed on both occasions.