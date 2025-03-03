Oak FC and Sissamba Ladies extend lead in Greater Accra Women’s Division One League

Hearts of Oak’s female team, Oak FC, maintained their grip on the Greater Accra Women’s Division One League Zone 1 after securing a hard-fought 3-2 away victory over Cafix Ladies FC on Match Day 13.

Oak FC showed resilience and attacking strength to overcome their opponents, keeping their title charge on track. They now sit comfortably at the top with 36 points, having scored 78 goals and conceded just 11 this season.

In Zone B, Sissamba Ladies FC continued their dominant run with a resounding 7-0 home win over Blessed Ladies FC. The league leaders extended their tally to 39 points, with an impressive 71 goals scored so far.

Both teams remain firm favourites for the championship, showcasing exceptional attacking firepower and defensive stability as the season nears its climax.