Oak FC to augment squad ahead of maiden Women's Premier League campaign

Head coach of Oaks F.C., Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, has hinted that they will improve their squad by holding a justify-your-inclusion exercise in search of quality players ahead of their debut campaign in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

Oaks F.C., the women’s team of Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak, sealed promotion to the top flight after an impressive season, following a 4-1 win over Rootz Sistaz in the regional Playoff final of the Women’s Division One League on 28th May 2025.

Speaking in an interview, Tagoe-Quarcoo outlined the club’s plans to strengthen the squad.

“Joining Oaks FC in the Women’s Division One League wasn’t about proving anything to myself. It was more about letting those young players know that they are capable,” she told Sporty FM.

“Mentally, the players are still thinking like they’re in the Division One League, so I’ll have to push them to change their mindset. We’re not blowing our horns. Humility is the hallmark.

“I’ve already told the players that the Women’s Premier League is not easy.

“We’re looking forward to augmenting our squad for the Women’s Premier League. We’ll hold a justifier to see if we can get some quality players to add to the team," she added.

Oaks F.C. will compete in the Southern Zone of the League, which currently features defending champions Police Ladies, record holders Hasaacas Ladies, and Jonina Ladies, who finished the season as runners-up in the FA Cup.