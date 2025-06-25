Oak FC to face Sissamba Ladies in GA RFA Women’s Division One Champion of Champions clash

Oak FC, the women’s team of Hearts of Oak, face off against Sissamba Ladies in the Champion of Champions match of the 2024/25 Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GA RFA) Women’s Division One League

The highly anticipated fixture is scheduled for Sunday at 1:30 PM at the McDan Sports Complex in Teshie.

Both sides booked their places in the final after winning their respective zones in the regional competition. The Champion of Champions clash will determine the overall regional champion and crown the top women’s Division One team in Greater Accra.

Oak FC, backed by the legacy of their parent club, Hearts of Oak, have impressed with consistent performances marked by tactical discipline and attacking flair. Their efforts have not only earned them a spot in Sunday’s final but also secured promotion to the Ghana Women’s Premier League.

Sissamba Ladies, on the other hand, have been formidable throughout the campaign, displaying resilience and cohesion to earn their place in the showdown.

The match promises to attract significant attention from the local football community as it highlights the growing strength of women’s football in the region. GA RFA officials have assured fans of a well-organised event and are encouraging the public to turn out in numbers to support the women’s game.

The McDan Sports Complex is expected to be a hive of excitement as regional supremacy is decided.