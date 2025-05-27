Oaks FC close in on Women’s Premier League spot after third straight win

Oaks FC are closing in on a spot in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League after securing three straight wins in the ongoing Women’s Zonal Championship.

They dominated Anlo Ladies 5-2 on matchday three, with Fati stealing the show by netting the first hat-trick of the tournament. Her goals came in the 8th, 58th, and 90+4 minutes.

Portia Sakyiwaa and Victoria Yeboah also found the back of the net, while Anlo Ladies pulled two back through Bebe Kpozo and Rukaya Saaka.

Oaks FC now need just one win from their remaining two matches to book a place in the top tier of women’s football in Ghana.

In the second match, Samartex Ladies held on for a 2-1 victory over Rootz Sistaz. First-half goals from Elizabeth Adomah and Patrick Nyanfan gave them a strong start, while Rootz Sistaz’s late goal from Kpenteey Belinda was not enough to spark a comeback.

Essiam Socrates are still without a win after losing 3-1 to Sissamba Ladies. Despite a late consolation from Alberta Adjei, missed chances, including a first-half penalty, proved costly for Socrates.