Obed Owusu wants Kotoko to keep attacking duo Kwame Opoku and Albert Amoah for CAF Confederation Cup campaign

Former Asante Kotoko forward Obed Owusu has charged the Porcupine Warriors to keep attacking duo of Kwame Opoku and Albert Amoah at their folds ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Ghanaian giants are set to represent Ghana in the Confederation Cup campaign next season, marking their return after few year absence. Kotoko defeated Golden Kick FC in the final of the FA Cup to book qualification to Africa.

As the team gear up for the competition, Obed Owusu has entreated the leadership of the Porcupine Warriors to maintain Kwame Opoku and Albert Amoah for the campaign.

The attacking duo were influential in the just ended football campaign, racking a combine 28 goals and 3 assists in 50 appearances across competitions.

“Opoku and Amoah led the lines for Kotoko throughout the season and it will be prudent for the team to keep them. Keeping these players will do the club a lot of good. The Confederation Cup can help improve the value of these players which will go a long way to help Kotoko” he told Kessben FM in an interview.

Kotoko are currently preparing for the upcoming President Cup clash against sworn-rivals Hearts of Oak, to be staged at the Accra Sports Stadium.