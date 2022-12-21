GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Obeng Jnr dedicates MOTM award to Hearts of Oak fans

Published on: 21 December 2022

Hearts of Oak hero Kwadwo Obeng Jnr picked up the Man of the Match award as he scored the only goal of the match in their 1-0 win over Nsoatreman.

In his post-match interview, the striker said: "A lot has been said about Hearts of Oak on social media this week. I want to thank the fans for their support. I dedicate this award to all Hearts supporters."

This comes in the wake of some unsavoury comments made by the club's former captain, Fatawu Mohammed which has infuriated the Phobian fraternity.

Hearts have climbed to second place on the league standings- 3 points behind new leaders, Aduana Stars.

The Phobians will host Bechem United in their next league game on New Year’s Day.

