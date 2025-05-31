Ocansey Mingle admits title-deciding clash against Basake Holy Stars will be difficult

Nations FC head coach, Kassim Ocansey Mingle, has acknowledged the challenge his side faces ahead of their crucial encounter with Basake Holy Stars in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Mingle was forthright in his assessment of the task ahead, describing the fixture as one that could define the season for both clubs.

Nations FC, who currently sit at the top of the table with 60 points, are three points clear of second-placed Bibiani GoldStars heading into the penultimate round of the 2024/25 campaign.

“It’s not going to be easy. It’s a match that will decide our destiny that either we win the league or not; that match will decide the fate of us,” Mingle said.

“They are fighting to escape from relegation, we are also fighting to win the league so it’s going to be a very competitive game.”

The match is scheduled to take place at the CAM Park in Ayinase at 15:00 GMT on Sunday, June 1.