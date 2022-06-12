Oda-based Kotoku Royals secure Ghana Premier League promotion

Oda-based club Kotoku Royals have secured a place in the Ghana Premier League for next season after a 0-0 draw with Tema Youth on Sunday.

Royals held on for 90 minutes in a game full of action and drama, becoming the 100th club to play in the league.

They needed Liberty Professionals to make a mistake on their trip to Susubribi going into the game. The game between those two teams also ended in a tie.

Kotoku Royals fans were overjoyed after learning of their club's first-ever appearance in Ghana's top flight.

Kotoku Royals will be the first indigenous team from the Eastern Region in the league since Power FC were relegated in 2007.

They become the second club to be promoted after FC Samartex.