Odartey Lamptey eyes role as coach of Ghana's Black Stars

Black Satellites assistant coach Odartey Lamptey has expressed his readiness to step up and lead the senior national team, the Black Stars, when the opportunity arises.

Lamptey, recently appointed as an assistant coach for the Ghana U-20 side, has played a pivotal role in the team's recent successes. Under head coach Desmond Ofei, the team secured a gold medal in Men's football at the 2023 African Games.

With aspirations for a higher role, Lamptey emphasised his openness to taking on the challenge.

"I've previously mentioned that my door is perpetually open because I understand the value of giving back. Despite not having a formal education, I've managed to establish a school. In every endeavor, self-education is essential, not just in theory. So, my door remains open," he told Peace FM

Drawing from his extensive experience in football and his contributions to youth development through his academy over the past decade, Lamptey highlighted his capabilities. "I have established a school and produced numerous talented players. My experience in football speaks for itself," he added.

Lamptey, a former instrumental player for Ghana's national teams, notably contributed to the country's success in the 1993 African U-20 Cup of Nations and the World Youth Championship in the same year.

As he awaits the opportunity to lead the Black Stars, Lamptey remains confident in his abilities and eager to make a positive impact at the highest level of Ghanaian football.