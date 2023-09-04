Odartey Lamptey named assistant Black Satellites coach

Former Ghana forward, Nii Odartey Lamptey has been named the deputy coach of the national U20 team, the Black Satellites.

The former FIFA U17 World Cup winner will be assistant to Desmond Offei following the removal of Samuel Boadu as coach of the U20 team.

Lamptey has huge experience in nurturing talents, having worked in various roles and also as head coach of his GlowLamp Academy.

He will also be working with Fatawu Salifu as the second assistant coach of the U20 team.

The former Ghana international played for various clubs including Anderlecht, Aston Villa, PSV Eindhoven, Coventry City, Boca Juniors, Ankaraguchu, Shangdon Luneng, Greuther Fürth and União Leiria.

He led Ghana to win the 1991 FIUFA U-17 World Cup in Italy where he also won the FIFA Best player of the tournament. He represented Ghana at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, the 1993 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Australia as well as the 1992, 1994 and 1996 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.