Odartey Lamptey reveals motivation behind Black Satellites spirited performance against Gambia

The Assistant coach of the Black Satellites, Nii Odartey Lamptey, has revealed that the team was encouraged to capitalise on the platform provided by the 2023 African Games to showcase their skills.

The advice proved effective as the Ghana U-20 side secured a crucial 3-1 victory over Gambia in their second Men's Football competition match.

After a goalless draw with Congo in their opening game, the Ghana U-20 team faced pressure to bounce back and did so convincingly in their second match. The 3-1 triumph propelled them to the top of Group A with four points.

In a post-match interview on Tuesday night, Lamptey emphasised the significance of the tournament as a valuable platform for young players to market themselves.

He stated, “We were not happy with the draw in our last game, so we spoke with the boys, and we were ready to go all out today. We told them what is at stake and the opportunity this competition offers them. It’s a platform for young players to market themselves.”

The former Black Stars attacker expressed satisfaction after the Black Satellites' victory against the Gambia U20 national team.

The win marked a turnaround for the team in Group A after the goalless draw against Congo in their initial match.

Looking ahead, Ghana's Black Satellites are set to face Benin in the final group game on Friday, March 15. The team aims to build on their recent success and secure a strong position as they progress further in the 2023 African Games.