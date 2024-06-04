Odartey Lamptey reveals near gunshot incident after DNA tests of ex-wife's children

Former Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey has revealed how he was tempted to trigger a gunshot after finding out that the three children he had raised with his ex-wife were not biologically his.

Lamptey and his ex-wife Gloria Appiah separated in 2013 after DNA tests revealed that he was not the biological father of their three children. This shocking discovery led to the dissolution of their 20-year marriage and initiated a lengthy legal battle over Appiah's compensation.

Appiah sought to claim ownership of Lamptey's seven-bedroom house in East Legon as part of her alimony, but the Appeal Court dismissed her claim. In 2017, the Accra High Court ordered Appiah to vacate the property and instead awarded her Lamptey's four-bedroom house in Dome, a car, and 200,000 Ghanaian cedis.

The former Anderlecht and Aston Villa forward recalled how he had a gun in his car at the time but ultimately refrained from any drastic actions after considering the potential consequences for his future.

"Yes, I considered using the gun, but God spoke to me, and I have not touched it since. It was in my Tundra, but I chose not to do anything," he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.

"I was devastated, but I remained patient, and that has brought me to where I am today. I believe it was divine intervention that stopped me from using the gun. It used to be in my Tundra, but I decided never to touch it again.

"I had to control my anger, or I could have ended up in prison. And I wouldn’t have my three children now. Sometimes, when you’re angry, you have to think twice before acting."

Odartey Lamptey is happily married to actress Ruweida Yakubu, and the couple is blessed with three beautiful children.

He is also a member of the technical team for the Black Satellites, who won the 2023 African Games football competition in Accra earlier this year.