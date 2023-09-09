Odartey Lamptey urges patience for Black Stars to find their best form

Former Ghana international Odartey Lamptey has called for patience and time for the Black Stars, believing that it's essential for the team to find their best form to deliver for Ghana.

Lamptey observed the Black Stars' performance as they came from behind to beat the Central African Republic, securing qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast. Despite the victory, it wasn't the team's best performance.

He highlighted the contributions of players like Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah, who scored crucial goals, as well as Antoine Semenyo, whose hard work led to the winning goal.

"The boys clearly need time," Lamptey commented. "I know Mohammed Kudus will always deliver. Antoine Semenyo is a talent, and I have been monitoring him in England; he's a key player for Bournemouth."

Lamptey acknowledged that the Central African Republic came with a game plan, but he praised the technical team for their response to secure the win. He called for patience and understanding, emphasizing that the team would improve over time.

Black Stars' qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations is a significant achievement, and with time and continued development, they have the potential to perform even better in the tournament.