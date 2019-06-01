Odartey Lamptey wants Glow Lamp Academy to partner Anderlecht in youth development

Former Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey is hoping his Glow Lamp Academy will partner Belgian giants Anderlecht in future as part of developing talents from the continent.

Lamptey, a former Anderlecht player says the Purple and White could invite players from his outfit for trials where another footballer like him could be unearthed.

"Anderlecht could invite the great talents every six months or every year and attract players like me. With a partnership with Anderlecht, extra funds are also released to further expand and grow the academy. There is special a lot of talent in Ghana and it could also be a good thing for Anderlecht," he told Voetbalnieuws.

"We have U15, U17 and U18 in the academy and a total of 65 players. Everything is going very well with our academy and the next step is a partnership and I hope for Anderlecht," he added.

Anderlecht has been home to many Ghanaian players in the past and recently, with the likes of Dauda Mohammed and Emmanuel Sowah on the club's roaster.