Odds BK manager delighted with the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Leonard Owusu

Odds BK manager Morten Rønningen believes Ghanaian midfielder Leonard Owusu is a perfect fit for the club.

The former Dreams FC player signed a one-year deal to join the Norwegian outfit after leaving MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps.

Owusu has started training with the club and will be expected to play a key role as Odds eye promotion to the topflight.

"Leo is a player we have followed for quite some time and we are incredibly pleased that he chose to sign for us. He is a player who fits in well with the way we want to play and I am looking forward to seeing him between Skagerak Arena," Morten Rønningen said.

Owusu was named in the club's final preparatory game against Lillestrom as the new season approaches.

He played for Dreams FC in Ghana before moving to the United States to sign for Vancouver Whitecaps.