Oduro Nyarko calls on Ghana Premier League clubs to comply with GFA Club Licensing regulations

The administrative manager of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Nana Oduro Nyarko has entreated all Ghanaian clubs to adhere to the rules outlined by the Club Licensing Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Customarily, the committee reviews and approves various aspects of the game for clubs before the beginning of every season including infrastructure which has been a major issue in Ghana football in recent years.

Oduro Nyarko believes it would be prudent for clubs to follow the regulation laid out by the GFA through the Club Licensing Committee as it would help to keep pitches attractive and grow the game in Ghana.

"The clubs at the Ghalca are the same ones who are also members at the GFA so we have something in common but ours is welfare. We expect them to be successful and organize themselves well so that the league will progress," he told Peace FM.

"So we advise them we do advocacy to them that they should comply with GFA club licensing requirements.

"Because club licensing requirements of the GFA have been done it in a way so that the game will be beautiful so that we can move towards the standards in Europe everything is fine over there so ours it is true we have challenges but we must try to make it nice here," he added.

The weekend of September 15–18, 2023, will see the start of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.