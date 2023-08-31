Oduro Nyarko tells fans to anticipate improved pitches next season

The administrative manager of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Nana Oduro Nyarko has assured fans to expect improved pitches across the match centres in the upcoming season.

There has been a huge decline in the quality of pitches in the country with many football fans lamenting and echoing the need for drastic and instant response by authorities to make the game appealing.

In response to that, Oduro Nyarko believes the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have put measures in place including providing boreholes at various centres to aid the regular watering of the turf which he believes will massively improve the conditions of the pitches throughout the season.

"This season we will all see a difference with the pitches GFA has done well now all the league centers have a borehole. The GFA has brought in pumps from abroad to pump the water to the park so everybody's park will be green throughout the season I assure you that," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com

"It is not only water you have to get a maintenance team for your park who will put sand, and ammonia compound on it then the water. You can't only pump water on sand just like that so with that the FA has made sure.

"But the basic thing is the water we didn't have water in various places, especially during the dry season but now every park for every Premier club in Ghana has water so you the team has to maintain it and I know all the clubs are doing that. All the match venues there are renovations going on this season we will see different pitches,"

The Ghana Premier League is anticipated to begin on September 15 at the various league centres.