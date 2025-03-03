Oduro Sarfo admits captaincy challenges with Black Stars

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Nana Oduro Sarfo, has openly admitted that the Black Stars have struggled with captaincy issues, leading to unnecessary controversies and uncertainty within the team.

In an interview with Connect 97.1 FM, Oduro Sarfo acknowledged that past leadership teams have failed to manage captaincy changes effectively, resulting in tensions among players and fans.

"Captaincy issues have genuinely brought so many bad times for the Black Stars. They are largely the decision of the coach, but I concur it has been mismanaged throughout the years," he confessed.

The Black Stars have a history of captaincy controversies, including the 2019 AFCON debacle involving Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew, and the mid-2000s incident with Stephen Appiah.

Oduro Sarfo's admission highlights the need for a transparent and methodical approach to selecting captains, which stakeholders believe is crucial to the team's future success.