Oduro Sarfo lambastes Normalisation Committee over club owners meeting

General Manager of Berekum Chelsea Nana Oduro Sarfo descended heavily on the Normalisation Committee for meeting with the media before scheduling a meeting with owners and administrators of football clubs.

The Normalisation Committee of Ghana football will meet owners and administrators of Premier League and Division One clubs on Friday, October 19, at the Alisa Hotel.

The meeting has been arranged for both parties to address issues with regards to the domestic leagues and to take their views on the way forward for Ghana football.

“It was wrong for the Normalization Committee to meet with the press before meeting us (football people). I think it was a panic reaction from them and it wasn’t the best. They putted the cart before the house,” Mr. Sarfo fumed on Happy FM’s Anopa Bosuo Sports.

Mr. Sarfo further indicated that they had put together a strong reform document that they will present to the Committee in order to aid them in achieving their task of reviewing the GFA status.

“We have putted together a strong reform document that we will present to them. Included in the reforms we will be presenting to them is journalist to be given the rights to vote at congress,” he said.

The outspoken went on to criticize the Normalization Committee for signing their press statements and stated it was completely an indiscretion on their part.

“Members of the Normalisation Committee have no right to sign their press statements. It’s the sole responsibility of the General Secretary of the GFA to sign press statements."

All football activities were brought to a halt following the premiering of the Anas documentary which caught several top officials on camera allegedly receiving cash gifts.

FIFA and government resorted to the constitution of the Normalisatiion Committee to govern Ghana football until the election of a new administration.