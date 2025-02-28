GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Oduro Sarfo: ‘President Mahama has been misled on Black Stars expenditure’

Published on: 28 February 2025
Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member Nana Oduro Sarfo has fired back at President John Mahama’s call for full transparency on government spending on the Black Stars, insisting that the Ministry of Youth and Sports, not the GFA, is responsible for financial accountability.

Speaking to Connect FM, Oduro Sarfo stated that the President may have been misled on how national team finances are handled, stressing that the GFA only prepares budgets but does not manage the funds.

“The President has been misled in making that statement. The GFA does not spend on the Black Stars. The FA submits the budget for approval, and once approved, the Ministry handles all financial matters. If Ghanaians seek accountability, they should direct their concerns to the Ministry,” he asserted.

His response follows President Mahama’s firm stance during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on February 27, 2025, where he vowed to end secrecy surrounding national team budgets. Mahama declared that all financial details related to the Black Stars and other national teams must be made public.

“There will be no secrecy on how much the government spends on the national teams. The budgets presented by the GFA and other associations must be known by the public. After all, it's the taxpayers' funds that are used to fund these activities,” Mahama stated.

The issue of financial transparency in Ghanaian football has long been a source of controversy, with fans and stakeholders demanding accountability. With both the GFA and the government shifting responsibility, the debate is set to intensify in the coming weeks.

 

