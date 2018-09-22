 Oestersunds FK defender Samuel Mensah dedicates winner in Sweden to daughter

Ghanaian defender Samuel Mensah has dedicated his winner for Oestersunds FK in the game against IK Sirius to his daughter.

The defender grabbed the winner with the final kick of the game to help his side travel back home will all three points in the bag.

The goal is the 29 year old's first of the season and he dedicated the win to his daughter and credit his teammates for the spirited performance.

"I'm grateful to God and also i wanna dedicate my winning goal to my little princess Keila Mensiro ❤👼 Dad love's you ..❤ well done to my teammates and our fantastic fans,God bless you all 🙏🙏. God's the answer 🙏🙏SM," he posted on Facebook.

The game, which was fiercely contested saw four players ending up in the books of the referee with two from IK Sirius and the rest to Oestersunds FK.

Mensah was netting his first goal of the season as Oestersunds FK keep on pushing up the league table.

The win lift them to sixth on the Swedish Allsvenskan table.

Mensah's compatriot Patrick Kpozo came on in the 83rd minute to replace Ludvig Fritzson as Oestersunds FK went away with all three points.