OFFICIAL: Abass Issah replaces Ropapa Mensah in Ghana U23 squad

FC Utrecht forward Abass Issah will replace Nashville striker Ropapa Mensah in the Black Meteors team for the CAF-U23 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ropapa Mensah failed to join the squad due to club engagement but head coach Ibrahim Tanko made a quick replacement for the striker by inviting Abass Issah.

Issah, who is on loan at FC Utrecht from FC Mainz, will be joining the team later today in Cairo.

The former Black Starlets captain has been released by the Dutch club for the CAF U-23 Championship which begins on Friday.

Abass Issah has seen more game time in Holland after playing nine match and scoring a goal this season, earning him the call up.

Ghana have been drawn in group A alongside hosts Egypt, Cameroon and Mali.

The CAF U-23 championship will serve as qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympic games next year.