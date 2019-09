Ghanaian forward Abednego Tetteh has officially joined Indian second-tier side Trau FC.

Tetteh joins the Imphal-based outfit on a one-year contract with the option to extend.

The 28-year-old endeared himself with fans of the Indian League following his swashbuckling performance for Real Kashmir FC last term.

He netted 4 goals and provided 3 assists in 11 I-League games for Real Kashmir FC.

Tetteh is expected to lead the line for Trau FC — who qualified to the I-League this season.