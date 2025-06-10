OFFICIAL: AC Horsens announce signing of Ghanaian starlet John Batigi

AC Horsens have officially confirmed the signing of highly-rated Ghanaian attacker John Batigi from Bulgarian side Botev Plovdiv as exclusively revealed by GHANAsoccernet.com yesterday.

The 18-year-old prodigy has penned a contract that will keep him at the Danish club until the summer of 2029, as the Yellow Danger continue to strengthen their ranks ahead of the new season.

Despite his youth, Batigi arrives with considerable experience across Europe, having already featured in the top divisions of Armenia and Bulgaria.

During his time with Armenian side FC Van, the explosive forward tallied seven goals and five assists, showcasing his clinical edge and creative flair.

He later registered a goal during his brief stint with Botev Plovdiv, further cementing his reputation as one of Ghana’s most promising exports.

Horsens' sporting director Esben Hansen expressed his delight at the acquisition, describing Batigi as "a powerful offensive player" who has been on the club’s radar for a long time.

Hansen also praised the youngster’s work ethic, versatility, and technical prowess - traits that make him a strong fit for the club’s philosophy.

Batigi is set to begin his new journey when Horsens reconvene for pre-season training on Monday, 16 June.

The move marks an exciting chapter for both the club and player, with Danish football set to witness the rise of yet another African talent.