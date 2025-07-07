Official: Al Qadsiah announce signing Ghana’s Christopher Bonsu Baah

Saudi Pro League club Al Qadsiah have completed the signing of Ghanaian winger Christopher Bonsu Baah from Belgian side KRC Genk in a transfer reportedly worth over â‚¬15 million.

The 20-year-old has signed a four-year deal that will keep him at the Saudi outfit until 2029.

The contract was sealed in the Netherlands, where Bonsu Baah will join the team for preseason.

While the move marks a significant step in his career, sources close to the player suggest a future return to Europe remains on the table, with long-term development still a priority.

Bonsu Baah’s rapid ascent has been one of Ghanaian football’s most compelling stories.

After early trials with European powerhouses including Barcelona, Manchester United, and Borussia Dortmund, his breakthrough came in March 2023 when he moved from Ghanaian third-tier side Shooting Stars to Norwegian top-flight club Sarpsborg.

After just 12 appearances in Norway, he caught the attention of several European clubs, but it was Genk who secured his signature.

Over two seasons in Belgium, the versatile attacker featured in 90 matches across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing seven assists.

Recently, Bonsu Baah earned his senior debut for Ghana, appearing in friendlies against Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago, underlining his growing stature within the national team setup.