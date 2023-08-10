OFFICIAL: American-Ghanaian attacker Emmanuel Afriyie Sabbi completes transfer to French club Le Havre

American-Ghanaian attacker Emmanuel Afriyie Sabbi has completed his transfer to French Ligue 1 side Le Havre AC as exclusively revealed by GHANAsoccernet.com some hours ago.

Sabbi has signed a four-year contract, which will run until June 30, 2027, from Odense BK, with the Danish club receiving €1 million plus bonuses and a percentage of future resale.

Born in Vicenza, Italy, Sabbi grew up in Ohio and competed with Blast FC, Ohio Premier Soccer, and Chicago Magic, winning the US Youth Soccer National Championship with the second club.

Despite committing to the Akron University soccer program, the attacker moved abroad, joining Las Palmas in August 2016. However, visa issues caused a significant delay and forced him to train with Columbus Crew.

Sabbi signed a three-year contract with Danish side Hobro IK, joining them on a free transfer after one year. He scored 21 goals and delivered 10 assists in 91 games for Hobro's reserves and first team.

He moved to Odense in August 2020, after his contract with Hobro run out. He has been outstanding since joining the club, having netted 21 goals and provided 14 assists in 89 matches in the Danish Superliga.

Sabbi made his senior debut for the US Men's Soccer national team in January this year in an international friendly against Colombia.

He has previously represented the USA at the U18, U20, and the U23 levels.