GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

OFFICIAL: Ampem Darkoa Ladies star Grace Asantewaa signs for Spanish side Logroño

Published on: 03 August 2019
OFFICIAL: Ampem Darkoa Ladies star Grace Asantewaa signs for Spanish side Logroño
Grace Asantewaa has signed for Spanish side Logroño

 

Ghana international midfielder Grace Asantewaa has signed for Spanish side EDF Logroño.

The Ampem Darkoa Ladies star will be playing for her first foreign club.

She won the National Women's League and Cup double twice in 2015-16 and 2016-2017 seasons.

Asantewaa has six international caps and scored two goals for the Black Queens.

The former Ghana youth international has represented the country in the FIFA U17 and U20 World Cup finals.

Asantewaa was nominated for Best Female Footballer of the year of the Ghana Awards this year.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments