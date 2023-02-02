OFFICIAL: Andre Ayew returns to Premier League as he joins Nottingham Forest

Andre Ayew has signed a contract with Nottingham Forest, confirming his return to the Premier League.

The Ghana captain joins Nottingham as a free agent after parting ways with Qatari champions Al Sadd last Sunday.

André will wear the shirt number 42 during his time on Trentside.

André Ayew said: “It’s a great feeling to sign for Nottingham Forest.

“I know how big the club is and I know how much the club means to the city and the fanbase. It’s always been difficult whenever I’ve played against Forest and at The City Ground and I love the stadium.

“Steve Cooper is someone who knows me very well and knows how to work with me both on and off the pitch. We have a strong relationship, he’s a special coach and a special human being and someone who I really look up to.”

“I know what I can bring to the team, I’m ready to give my all and make sure that we are able to stay in the Premier League.”

The former Swansea and West Ham player is Forest's 29th signing since their return to the Premier League.

Ayew had two spells with Swansea either side of his two-year stay with the Hammers. He scored 21 goals in 89 Premier League games for both clubs.

He has spent the last one and a half years playing in Qatar. Ayew had a very impressive goalscoring record for them, scoring 22 goals in 39 appearances. Ayew won the domestic double in his first season.