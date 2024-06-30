OFFICIAL: APR FC complete signing of midfielder Dauda Yussif Seidu from FC Samartex

Rwandan powerhouse APR FC have completed the signing of midfielder Dauda Yussif Seidu from Ghana Premier League champions FC Samartex 1996.

Seidu completed his medical examination on Sunday, paving the way for his move to the Army club on a two-year deal worth approximately USD 130,000.

The signing of Seidu is a significant coup for APR FC, who are keen on strengthening their squad to compete with elite clubs in continental competitions.

Seidu's impressive performance for Samartex played a crucial role in their historic Ghana Premier League title win, scoring three goals and providing five assists in 28 league matches.

His stellar campaign earned him recognition as one of the best midfielders in the Ghanaian top division.

APR have been active in the transfer market, having already signed midfielder Richmond Nii Lamptey from Asante Kotoko SC and Senegalese defender Aliou SouanÃ©.

The acquisition of Seidu and Lamptey demonstrates the club's commitment to building a strong squad to compete at the highest level.

Seidu's experience and skills will undoubtedly enhance APR's midfield, and his addition is expected to make a significant impact in the upcoming season.

The club's efforts to bolster its squad are a clear indication of its ambition to excel in continental competitions and become a force to be reckoned with in African football.