OFFICIAL: Asante Kotoko announce signing of defender Yahaya Dawuni

Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of defender Yahaha Dawuni from Division One League side Susubiribi.

The Kumasi-based side revealed their first signing on Tuesday as they begin business in the transfer market ahead of the upcoming season.

Following his success with Susubiribi Football Club in the Division One League, the Porcupine Warriors asked the young player for his services and have successfully struck an agreement with both the player and the team.

Dawuni was a target for Bibiani Gold Stars, a Premier League team, but he will play for the 2021–2022 Ghana Premier League champions instead.

After a poor campaign that saw them finish fourth on the league log last season, the Porcupine Warriors are attempting to overhaul their team ahead of the new season.

The club is reportedly set to offload eleven players, including Mohammed Alhassan and Maxwell Agyemang, as part of their effort to rebuild, leaving a void that has to be filled.

Dawuni is therefore anticipated to serve as a replacement and add depth to Kotoko's backline.

Before the start of the season, the club is anticipated to announce the signing of more players as they begin pre-season ahead of the new season on Wednesday.