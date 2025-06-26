OFFICIAL: Asante Kotoko announce signing of Zackaria Fuseini on three-year deal

Asante Kotoko have officially confirmed the signing of experienced centre-back Zackaria Fuseini from Berekum Chelsea ahead of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

The 27-year-old defender has penned a three-year contract with the Porcupine Warriors, bringing over a decade of top-flight experience to the club.

Fuseini was a standout performer in the just-ended campaign, featuring in 31 matches and contributing three goals and one assist for Chelsea.

His arrival comes as part of Kotoko’s aggressive squad overhaul following a disappointing 2024/25 season.

The move was strongly recommended by incoming head coach Karim Zito, who is expected to be officially unveiled in the coming days.

“Asante Kotoko is delighted to announce the signing of Zakaria Fuseini. The experienced centre-back joins us on a three-year deal,” the club posted on their official social media channels.

Fuseini is expected to bring much-needed leadership and composure to Kotoko’s backline.

His familiarity with fellow recruits Lord Amoah, Patrick Asiedu, and Henry Ansu - all former Chelsea teammates - is expected to ease his transition and enhance defensive coordination.

With this latest addition, the Kumasi-based giants have signalled their intent to mount a serious challenge for the league title and the CAF Confederation Cup in the upcoming season.