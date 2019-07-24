OFFICIAL: Asante Kotoko bolster roster for Africa with the signing of Augustine Okrah

Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of Augustine Okrah for their Africa campaign which starts next month.

A statement on the club's website red: ''Management has secured the services of talented attacker, Augustine Okrah to strengthen the team ahead of the 2019/20 CAF Champions League, which starts next month.

''The Porcupines have been drawn against Nigerian side, Kano Pillars in the first preliminary round match. The addition to the playing body, Augustine Okrah comes in with a groundswell of experience having played for usual CAF inter-club competition campaigners, Al Merrikh and Al Hilal of Sudan.

''Accra Representative, Edmund Ackah confirmed the signing of Okrah late Tuesday indicating that, the necessary documentation for the player’s recruitment and registration have all been duly procured and worked on.''

Okrah has fully recovered from the injury which ended his short stint with India Super League side NorthEast United FC.

Before leaving Ghana, he was crowned the Ghana Premier League MVP and top scorer.

He should be available for selection when Asante Kotoko take on Kano Pillars on 10 August, 2019 in their CAF Champions League opener.