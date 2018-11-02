OFFICIAL: Asante Kotoko sign kit sponsorship deal with Strike

Asante Kotoko have secured a three-year kit sponsorship deal with Portuguese sportswear manufacturer, Strike.

The deal was sealed between management and representatives of the kits sponsor on Wednesday.

The club would earn GH¢50, 000 for signing the partnership and stands to accrue more revenue from the sales of replica jerseys and paraphernalia to be brought down by the company.

The sponsorship deal is the second to be secured by the George Amoako-led administration, having signed a water partnership deal with Paradise Pac drinking water last month.