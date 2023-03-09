OFFICIAL: Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala receives Uganda call up ahead of Tanzania clash

Asante Kotoko forward Steven Mukwala has been invited by the Ugandan national team coach, Milutin Sredojevic for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Tanzania later this month.

The Kotoko striker has been in fine form for the Porcupine Warriors, earning his a call up for the two-legged game.

Mukwala has been Kotoko's leading scorer in the Ghana Premier League, netting eight goals after the first round and has five assists to his credit.

The 23-year-old was named in a 30-man squad for the game which comes off on March 25 as Uganda aim to revive their qualification hopes.

The Cranes are yet to win a game after two matches in Group F, having lost one and drawn one.

Below is the confirmed list: