Official: Baba Rahman joins Spanish side Real Mallorca on loan 

Ghana defender Baba Rahman has joined Spanish side Real Mallorca on a season long loan after signing a one-year contract extension with his mother club Chelsea

The 25-year old was linked to a lot of clubs in the ongoing transfer window which ends today.

Baba Rahman had a good season with Stade Reims in the Ligue 1 last season and with the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Schalke left back will now compete with fellow Ghanaian compatriot Lumor Agbenyenu in the left-back position.

Lumor also joined the newly promoted side in the summer.

Real Mallorca have three Ghanaian players in their squad for the 2019/2020 season

?s=20