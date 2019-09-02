Official: Baba Rahman joins Spanish side Real Mallorca on loan 

Ghana defender Baba Rahman has joined Spanish side Real Mallorca on a season long loan after signing a one-year contract extension with his mother club Chelsea
The 25-year old was linked to a lot of clubs in the ongoing transfer window which ends today.
Baba Rahman had a good season with Stade Reims in the Ligue 1 last season and with the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations.
The former Schalke left back will now compete with fellow Ghanaian compatriot Lumor Agbenyenu in the left-back position.
Lumor also joined the newly promoted side in the summer.
Real Mallorca have three Ghanaian players in their squad for the 2019/2020 season
https://twitter.com/ChelseaFC/status/1168517115051220995
?s=20