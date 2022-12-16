OFFICIAL: Benin and Nigeria jointly submit bid for hosting rights of 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Benin and Nigeria have successfully submitted their candidacy for the hosting rights of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations which was withdrawn from Guinea some months ago, GHANAsoccernet.com can report

The Benin Football Federation (FBF) has joined forces with Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for a common candidacy to co-host the biggest football tournament in Africa.

Having been speculated for several months, it is now official that the two West African countries have put in a bid for the organization of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025.

Even though the FBF and NFF are yet to officially announce their candidacy, it is the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) that made the revelation.

In Cairo, Egypt, headquarters of CAF, to submit his country's candidacy files, FAF President Salah Bey Aboud announced that Benin and Nigeria have submitted a joint file, in addition to Morocco also in the race to host the tournament.

"I am currently in Cairo and I have just officially submitted Algeria's candidacy file for AFCON 2025." Aboud disclosed this to a Radio station in Algeria.

"Nigeria and Benin have submitted a joint file in addition to the Moroccan file." He added.

The closing date for submitting applications is set for this Friday, December 16, 2022.

South Africa, Senegal and Zambia are the other candidates to formalize their candidacy.

As indicated by CAF, member associations wishing to host the competition will have until December 16 to submit the final offer, which includes all the application and organization documents (organisation agreement, with the host cities, government guarantees), while the inspection visits will take place between January 5 and 25, 2023.

And finally, the deliberation by the CAF Executive Committee will choose the country or countries selected to host the competition on February 10, 2023.