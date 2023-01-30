GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Official: Berekum Chelsea resigns Stephen Amankona from Asante Kotoko 

Published on: 30 January 2023
Berekum Chelsea have announced the signing of former captain Stephen Amankona in an undisclosed fee.

The winger rejoins the club following an unsuccessful spell at Asante Kotoko.

Chelsea in a post announced it had signed Stephen Amankona on a permanent deal.

 

 

 

Amankona  leaves Asante Kotoko after failing to command a starting position in the team.

He also failed to cut the club’s starting line-up in the previous season under Prosper Narteh Ogum despite showing glimpses of his best during the early stages of his career in the Premier League.

Amankona joined the Porcupine Warriors in October 2021 from Berekum Chelsea.

He was instrumental for the Bibires in the Ghanaian top-flight in the 2020/21 season where he netted 10 goals in 28 matches.

Amankona also helped the club to reach the semi-final of the MTN FA Cup.

He leaves the Porcupine Warriors after helping winning the Premier League title last season.

 

 

 

