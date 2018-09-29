GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 29 September 2018
OFFICIAL: CAF confirms Ghana as hosts for AWCON, to monitor progress
Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

The Confederation of African Football has confirmed Ghana as hosts for the 2018 Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

But the continent's football governing body will closely monitor the progress of the the country's preparations for the flagship women's football tournament.

The confirmation came after an Executive Committee meeting in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt on 27- 28 September 2018.

Ghana will host host seven other countries Algeria, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia.

The tournament will take place between 17 November – 1 December.

On Friday night, the Local Organizing Committee launched the official mascot, song and website for the 11th edition of the tournament. 

