OFFICIAL: Claud Adjapong swaps Sassuolo for Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona have officially signed Italy Under-21 defender Claud Adjapong from Sassuolo.

Adjapong moves to Verona on a season-long loan with an option to buy, reportedly set at €8m.

The right-back played for Italy at the European Under-21 Championship earlier in the summer.

However, leg and ankle injuries limited him to just five Serie A games last season.

He made just 5 appearances for Sassuolo and scored one goal.

Adjapong is the second Ghanaian to join the Verona-based outfit after Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu—who joined on a similar deal from Udinese.