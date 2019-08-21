GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 21 August 2019
OFFICIAL: Claud Adjapong swaps Sassuolo for Hellas Verona
Ghanaian youngster Claud Adjapong has officially signed for Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona on a season-long loan.

Hellas Verona have officially signed Italy Under-21 defender Claud Adjapong from Sassuolo.

Adjapong moves to Verona on a season-long loan with an option to buy, reportedly set at €8m.

The right-back played for Italy at the European Under-21 Championship earlier in the summer.

However, leg and ankle injuries limited him to just five Serie A games last season.

He made just 5 appearances for Sassuolo and scored one goal.

Adjapong is the second Ghanaian to join the Verona-based outfit after Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu—who joined on a similar deal from Udinese.

