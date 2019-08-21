OFFICIAL: Claud Adjapong swaps Sassuolo for Hellas Verona

Ghanaian youngster Claud Adjapong has officially signed for Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona on a season-long loan.
Hellas Verona have officially signed Italy Under-21 defender Claud Adjapong from Sassuolo.
Adjapong moves to Verona on a season-long loan with an option to buy, reportedly set at €8m.
The right-back played for Italy at the European Under-21 Championship earlier in the summer.
However, leg and ankle injuries limited him to just five Serie A games last season.
He made just 5 appearances for Sassuolo and scored one goal.
Adjapong is the second Ghanaian to join the Verona-based outfit after Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu—who joined on a similar deal from Udinese.