OFFICIAL: Consolidated Bank Ghana remains sponsor for Black Stars

Published on: 08 October 2018
Consolidated Bank of Ghana

The Consolidated Bank Ghana has announced it remains official bank of the Black Stars with Unibank liquidated.

CBG was created by the Bank of Ghana to absorb five financial institutions- Sovereign Bank, Royal Bank, The Beige Bank, Construction Bank and Unibank who run into liquidity challenges.

Unibank signed a new three-year deal with the Ghana Football Association in November 2016 worth US$ 1.2m

There were fears the dissolution of the indigenous bank in March this year would affect the sponsorship deal.

But CBG issued a statement on Monday backing the Black Stars to beat Sierra Leone on Thursday in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

It read: ''The official bank of the Black Stars, Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited, (CBG) on behalf of its Board and Management, is expressing their pride and belief in the Black Stars ahead of their upcoming 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

''In the spirit of camaraderie, we wish our national team the very best and cheer them on to victory as they continue their quest for qualification to the 2019 African Cup.  It is our hope that the great esprit de corps already cascaded through the team is exhibited on the pitch to enable the team overcome all challenges and emerge victorious.

''We, CBG fully support the Black Stars and are expectant of a game filled with sportsmanship on Thursday, October 11, 2018.

''Go Black Stars! We believe in you. The entire nation, believes in you.

''CBG, Official Bank of the Black Stars.''

