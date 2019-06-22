OFFICIAL: Dennis Appiah joins French side Nantes on four-year deal

Ghanaian right-back Dennis Appiah has finalised his return to France by signing for Ligue 1 side Nantes ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The former Caen and AS Monaco has left Belgian giants Anderlecht after three years.

Nantes announced that the 27-year-old has agreed on a four-year deal.

🆕@DennisAppiahOff est la 1⃣ère recrue des Jaune et Vert ! Bienvenue à Nantes, Dennis 🔰 ➡ https://t.co/N1Jgy1uvHc pic.twitter.com/leSnWCnlat — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) June 21, 2019

Appiah numerically replaces Enock Kwateng, who is joining Bordeaux on a free transfer.

He made 63 appearances for Anderlecht.