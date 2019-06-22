GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
OFFICIAL: Dennis Appiah joins French side Nantes on four-year deal

Published on: 22 June 2019
Ghanaian right-back Dennis Appiah has finalised his return to France by signing for Ligue 1 side Nantes ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The former Caen and AS Monaco has left Belgian giants Anderlecht after three years.

Nantes announced that the 27-year-old has agreed on a four-year deal.

 

Appiah numerically replaces Enock Kwateng, who is joining Bordeaux on a free transfer.

He made 63 appearances for Anderlecht.

 

