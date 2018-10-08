Official draw of the 2018 AWCON set for October 21 in Accra

The draw for the 2018 Africa Women’s Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Accra on October 21, the Confederation of African Football has announced.

The tournament will take place in the cities of Accra and Cape Coast from 17 November to 1 December 2018.

Record holders Nigeria as well as Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon, South Africa, Mali, Algeria and Zambia have qualified for the biannual tournament.

They will join host Ghana for the championship scheduled to take place in the West African nation between 17 November to 1 December.