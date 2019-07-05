OFFICIAL: Ex-Ghana youth star Francis Narh joins Belarusian side FC Slavia Mozyr

Ghanaian winger Francis Narh has officially signed for Belarusian club FC Slavia Mozyr in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has joined the Yunost Stadium outfit on a free transfer until the end of the season.

He has been without a club after terminating his contract with Turkish second-tier club Karabükspor in August 2018.

He has previously played for Club Africain, Doxa Katokopias, Banik Ostrava and Levski Sofia.

Narh was a member of the Black Satellites squad that represented Ghana at the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup held in Turkey.