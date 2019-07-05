GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
OFFICIAL: Ex-Ghana youth star Francis Narh joins Belarusian side FC Slavia Mozyr

Published on: 05 July 2019

Ghanaian winger Francis Narh has officially signed for Belarusian club FC Slavia Mozyr in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has joined the Yunost Stadium outfit on a free transfer until the end of the season.

He has been without a club after terminating his contract with Turkish second-tier club Karabükspor in August 2018.

He has previously played for Club Africain, Doxa Katokopias, Banik Ostrava and Levski Sofia.

Narh was a member of the Black Satellites squad that represented Ghana at the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup held in Turkey.

