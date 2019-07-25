OFFICIAL: Ex-Hearts of Oak wonder-kid Torric Jebrin joins TP Mazembe

Former Hearts of Oak attacker Torric Jebrin has completed a move to Congolese giants TP Mazembe ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Jebrin was mooted to be heading to Hearts of Oak sworn adversaries Asante Kotoko after ending his stay with Saudi Arabian side Al-Kawkab FC.

The 28-year-old however turned down the move to sign a two-year deal with the Black and Whites following a successful negotiation.

The left-footed attacker is expected to play a key figure in the side as they aim to clinch the CAF Champions League.

Jebrin has played for several clubs including Arab Contractors, Ismaily SC, Bucaspor and Trabzonspor since leaving Hearts of Oak in 2011.