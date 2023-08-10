OFFICIAL: FC Samartex capture former Hearts of Oak defender James Sewornu on permanent deal

Ghana Premier League side FC Samartex 1996 have confirmed the signing of James Serwonu from Hearts of Oak ahead of the upcoming season.

The Samreboi-based club announced their new signing on Thursday morning having already spent last season with the club playing on loan.

FC Samartex is delighted to announce the permanent signing of centre-back @JamesSewornu , who previously played for us on loan from Accra Hearts of Oak last season. Sewornu's' impressive performances have led us to secure his services on a three-year deal.#WelcomebackSewornu pic.twitter.com/3tkUQw6W2c — SAMARTEX 1996 FC (@FcSamartex1996) August 10, 2023

The defender, who spent last season with the club on loan from Hearts of Oak SC, impressed the Timber Giants with his physique, flexibility, and composure under pressure. His performances have therefore compelled the Samreboi-based club to secure his services on a permanent deal with the 24-year-old signing a three-year contract.

In Samartex 1996's first season in the top-flight, Sewornu played a critical role at the center of the defense, helping the team maintain its Premiership ticket.

The center-back appeared in 28 games for FC Samartex in the 2022/23 season while providing one assist.

His contribution led to an impressive finish to the season as the debutants finished 10th on the table.

He is expected to continue in great form for the club as they aim to rub shoulders with the giants in the competition despite their inexperience.