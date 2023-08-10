GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
OFFICIAL: FC Samartex capture former Hearts of Oak defender James Sewornu on permanent deal

Published on: 10 August 2023
Ghana Premier League side FC Samartex 1996 have confirmed the signing of James Serwonu from Hearts of Oak ahead of the upcoming season.

The Samreboi-based club announced their new signing on Thursday morning having already spent last season with the club playing on loan.

The defender, who spent last season with the club on loan from Hearts of Oak SC, impressed the Timber Giants with his physique, flexibility, and composure under pressure. His performances have therefore compelled the Samreboi-based club to secure his services on a permanent deal with the 24-year-old signing a three-year contract.

In Samartex 1996's first season in the top-flight, Sewornu played a critical role at the center of the defense, helping the team maintain its Premiership ticket.

The center-back appeared in 28 games for FC Samartex in the 2022/23 season while providing one assist.

His contribution led to an impressive finish to the season as the debutants finished 10th on the table.

He is expected to continue in great form for the club as they aim to rub shoulders with the giants in the competition despite their inexperience.

