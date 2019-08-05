OFFICIAL: Felix Annan named new Asante Kotoko captain, pledges to give his best to the club

Goalkeeper Felix Annan has been named the new captain of Asante Kotoko, and was presented to patron of the club Otumfuor Osei Tutu II on Sunday.

The 24-year old was handed the leadership role of the team following the departure of long standing captain Amos Frimpong to Guinean side AS Kaloum Stars.

On Sunday management and players of the club visited owner of the club, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II, ahead of their trip to Nigeria for their CAF Champions League clash against Kano Pillars on August 10.

At the visit of the club's life patron, the Black Stars goalkeeper was introduced as the new captain, where he pledged to be an example to his colleagues.

“It’s an honour for me to be named as captain of this great club," he said.

"I accept it wholeheartedly and promise to give my best, be a good example to the players and also continue to put the club first in everything I do both on and off the field."

The Porcupine Warriors will leave for Accra to camp for a few days before leaving for Kano.

Asante Kotoko will then host their opponents two weeks later in Ghana.

