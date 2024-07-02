OFFICIAL: Former Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala completes transfer to Simba SC

Uganda international striker Steven Dese Mukwala has completed his move to Tanzanian giants Simba SC, signing a lucrative three-year contract.

The 24-year-old's impressive goal-scoring record in the Ghana Premier League made him a sought-after talent.

Mukwala bid an emotional farewell to Asante Kotoko, ending his tenure with the Porcupine Warriors since 2022.

During his time at Kotoko, Mukwala emerged as a crucial player, scoring over 25 goals in 65 league appearances.

He made an immediate impact in his first season, scoring 11 goals, and improved his performance in the recently concluded season, netting 14 goals, including a memorable brace against Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash.

Mukwala's move to Simba SC marks a new chapter in his career, capitalizing on his reputation as a prolific scorer.

The Ugandan international's signing is a significant boost to Simba's attacking lineup, and fans can expect exciting performances from the talented striker.

With his impressive goal-scoring record and experience in the Ghana Premier League, Mukwala is poised to make a significant impact in Tanzanian football.