OFFICIAL: Former Ghana U20 star David Atanga joins German side Holstein Kiel on three-year deal

German side Holstein Kiel have completed the signing of Ghanaian winger David Atanga on a three-year deal, the club announced on Thursday.

The 22-year-old joins from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

The Ghanaian has joined the Bundesliga II outfit until June 30, 2022

"With David Atanga, we were able to win an extremely fast and flexible winger for us, which can be used on both wings," Sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth told the club's official website after the signing.

"In addition, he is dribbelstark, brings a high understanding of the game and a certain wit. We believe David will make our game even more flexible and faster with its variability "

Atanga said: "Kiel is a strong and offensive team, where my strengths come into their own. I am very happy to be part of this club now. My goal is to integrate myself quickly and help the team to bring the game idea of ​​coach André Schubert to life."

The youngster joined Red Bull Salzburg from West African Football Academy in 2015.

At just 18, he fearured for Salzburg and FC Liefering.

Two years subsequently he played for SV Mattersburg and SKN St. Pölten.

He was farmed out on loan to German second-tier side Greuther Fürth where he made 31 appearances, scored once and provided seven assists last season.

He played six matches for Ghana at the FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand.