OFFICIAL: Fortuna Dusseldorf sign Ghanaian teen Kelvin Ofori on three-year deal

Published on: 06 August 2019

Fortuna Dusseldorf have completed the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Kelvin Ofori on a three-year deal, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 18-year prodigy joins from the famous Ghanaian academy side Right to Dream.

He has been handed No. 14 after signing a permanent contract which runs out until 2022.

 "I am very pleased to have signed my first professional contract with such a traditional club as Fortuna Dusseldorf. The Bundesliga is one of the best leagues in the world. I want to learn a lot here as a young player and develop myself step by step. The team and the whole club have helped me a lot in the first few weeks and I can not wait to play in front of the great fans, "says Kelvin Ofori .

Fortunas Sport Board Lutz Pfannenstiel added: "Kelvin Ofori is a great talent in Ghana and we are very happy that he has chosen Fortuna. He has a great technique and his pace makes him hard to defend. We are convinced that he can develop as best as possible with us. "

He has been part of the team's training camp in Maria Alm and played in the side's test match against Anderlecht.

